New Dehli-Gold reserves remained unchanged at 18.584 billion dollars during the week, while its special drawing rights (SDRs) went up by 2.3 million dollars to 1.442 billion dollors said reserve bank of India. It also stated that India's reserve position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) increased by 3.7 million dolars to 2.315 billion dollars during the week.India's Foreign Exchange Reserves soared by 932.4 million dollars to 360.775 billion dollars in the week ended January 20.

In Punjab 12 crore rupees worth drugs has been seized by police and other agencies after the implementation of model code of conduct in the state, besides this 5 crore 90 lakh rupees cash and gold worth 26 crore rupees and liquor of 2.5 crore rupees have also been seized. Additional Chief Electoral Officer Mr.Siban said in Chandigarh that 1061 notice have been issued for violation of model code of conduct.