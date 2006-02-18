The Pre-arrival Registration for Indian Nationals will be implemented on January 23 for Hong Kong.Visa-free facility has been withdrawn for Indians and they have to complete a pre-arrival registration from Monday. The Hong Kong immigration department said in an announcement on its official website that the online service for Pre-arrival Registration for Indian Nationals is now open. It said, Indian nationals must apply for and successfully complete pre-arrival registration online before they can visit or transit Hong Kong, a special administrative region of China...