Lucknow-India is onthe way to becoming a financial super power and cashless transactions will pave it's way to achieve the goal on a faster pace said Home Minister Rajnath Singh.He was addressing the people on the occasion of Digi Dhan Mela program in Lucknow.He said that earlier people doubted the success of cash less transaction campaign, but the countrymen have shown that they are ready to adapt with modern techniques for good change.