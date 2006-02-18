Sunday 1st of January 2017 03:19:33 PM Agra
Lucknow-India is onthe way to becoming a financial super power and cashless transactions will pave it's way to achieve the goal on a faster pace said Home Minister Rajnath Singh.He was addressing the people on the occasion of Digi Dhan Mela program in Lucknow.He said that earlier people doubted the success of cash less transaction campaign, but the countrymen have shown that they are ready to adapt with modern techniques for good change.
Well know Indian film actress Priyanka Chopra will present at the upcoming 74th annual Golden Globe Awards.Bollywood actress has made a successful international debut with American show Quantico and also stars in the movie adaptation of Baywatch which releases next year.Indian actress who also presented at this year's Oscar awards, confirmed...
Lucknow- Expelled Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav from Samajwadi Party held a meeting at his residence where a majority of the 229 party MLAs were present. Though the exact number of those present at the meeting was not immediately known, insiders maintained that a majority of the 229 SP MLAs were present.A senior leader of SP Azam Khan first met Mulayam SIngh at his residence and afterwards went to meet CM Akhilesh Yadav.
Lucknow-Chief of the Samjwadi Party Mulayam Singh Yadav expelled Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav from the party for six years. He announced this in a press conference in Lucknow.Gen secretary of the party Prof Ram Gopal Yadav has also been expelled for six years by the party chief. He has also been stripped of all party posts. Prior to it, both Mr Akhilesh and Prof. Ram Gopal were served show cause notice..
Lucknow-UP CM Akhilesh yadav told his supporters to contest the polls separately after the meeting with legislators who support him.Fight within the Samajwadi Party has led to the virtual breakdown of the family controlled ruling party in Uttar Pradesh.After day long meetings...
Indian railways said that 10 per cent rebate will be given for vacant berths after finalisation of the reservation charts. The discount will be based on basic fare of last ticket sold in the train.It will be effective from 1st of January,2017 on an experimental basis for six months.Passengers...
AIADMK appoints VK Sasikala as its new General Secretary in place of the late Jayalalithaa after unanimous resolution to this effect was passed in the party General Body meeting held at Vanagaram in Chennai, saying all party cadres should unitedly function under her...