Thursday 26th of January 2017 06:21:47 PM Agra
US President Donald Trump had a telephonic conversation with Mr Modi said White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer During his gruelling election campaign, India is among the few countries in addition to Israel with whom Trump spoke of strengthening ties if elected to power.After Trump surprised the world with his historic victory in the November 8 general elections, Mr Modi was among the first five world leaders to have congratulated Trump.
New Delhi-Former chairman and four other ex-officials of IDBI Bank along with four former executives of Kingfisher airlines has been arrested in connection with the Vijay Mallya loan default case.According to CBI sources, the purported mastermind former Deputy Managing Director BK Batra was arrested late last night and will be produced before a court in Mumbai today. Those arrested include the then Chairman of IDBI Bank Yogesh Aggarwal, former CFO of now defunct Kingfisher Airlines A Raghunathan.
New Delhi-Pankaj Singh, son of Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to contest from Noida. National general secretary of BJP Arun Singh released the second list of 155 candidates for upcoming assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh thus making the total of 304 candidates for BJP till now.
Lucknow-In Uttar Pradesh for the first phase of election, for which polling is scheduled on 11th February, a total of 168 candidates filed nominations till 21st January.After the announcement of poll coalition between SP and Congress, a rush into nomination filing is expected in these two days.For the 67 seats of second phase, the last date of nomination filing is January 27 and only 16 candidates filed their nomination so far.Only two working days are available for the filing of nomination of 1st phase.
New Delhi-Finally Akilesh yadav's Samajwadi Party and Congress Party have agreed to forge alliance for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. Sources said, the Rahul's Congress party will be allotted 105 seats while Akilesh yadav's ruling party will fight on the remaining seats. However, a formal announcement on the alliance is yet to come out.