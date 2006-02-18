New legislation in US has been introduced calls for more than doubling the minimum salary of H-1B visa holders to 130,000 dollars.At present H-1B minimum wage is 60,000 dollars. This will make it more difficult for firms to use the program to replace American employees with foreign workers, including from India.Congressman Zoe Lofgren said it ensures that American employers have access to the talent they need, while removing incentives for companies to undercut American wages and outsource jobs.