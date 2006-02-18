Sunday 22nd of January 2017 09:18:39 AM Agra
The Pre-arrival Registration for Indian Nationals will be implemented on January 23 for Hong Kong.Visa-free facility has been withdrawn for Indians and they have to complete a pre-arrival registration from Monday. The Hong Kong immigration department said in an announcement on its official website that the online service for Pre-arrival Registration for Indian Nationals is now open. It said, Indian nationals must apply for and successfully complete pre-arrival registration online before they can visit or transit Hong Kong, a special administrative region of China...
Lucknow-Senior leader of UP Samajwadi Party leader Ambika Chaudhary joined Bahujan Samaj Party.Chaudhary has wecomed by BSP chief Mayawati. Ambika has a major political clout in eastern UP.BSP Chief Mayawati said that Chaudhary will get the utmost respect in the party and he will contest the Vidhan Sabha election on BSP ticket. While Ambika Chaudhary said that he was feeling suffocated in Samajwadi Party as Akhilesh Yadav has immensely insulted his father Mulayam Singh.
The Prime Minister Mr Modi conveyed his best wishes to President Trump in leading USA to greater achievements in the coming years.Mr Modi congratulated President Donald Trump in his tweet on assuming the office as the US President and said he looked forward to working with him to further deepen the bilateral ties and realise the full potential of cooperation.Indian PM tweeted immediately after the American leader took oath.Mr Modi said strength of the strategic partnership "lies in our shared values and common interests.