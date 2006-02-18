Monday 6th of February 2017 04:51:24 AM Agra
VK Sasikala will be the next Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.She VK Sasikala has been elected unanimously as the legislature party leader, paving way for her to take over as the state chief minister. She would be the third woman chief minister of the southern state after late Janaki Ramachandran and J.Jayalalithaa.She was elected by the AIADMK MLAs in a meeting held at the party headquarters this afternoon. Her name was proposed by the current Chief Minister O.Panneerselvam. Sasikala is expected to take over as the state chief minister on 9th of this month.
PM Narendra Modi addressed a huge election rally at Meerut. He called upon people to choose between development agenda of BJP and those who give shelter to criminals, indulge in vote bank politics and encourage land and mine mafias.BJP leader Modi accused UP govt for backwardness of the state.Mr Modi said that central govt has sent enough money under various schemes, but it is not utilized for betterment of the people. Counting various points of BJP manifesto, he said that welfare of people lies in changing of UP govt.Further he said this election is fight against corruption, bad law and order, poverty and other evils in state.
Indian Govt has announced more relaxation in visa policy for Afghan people. Tourist Visa for Afgans has been enhanced to one year with continuous stay of 90 India has also promoted and encouraged Afghan businessmen to visit India to further enhance Indo-Afghan trade ties. Vsas for duration of 1 to 5 years can be issued to Afghan businessmen investing in India or having a large trade turnover with India, depending on volume of their investments.
New Delhi-The shares of Railway Public Sector Enterprises like IRCTC, IRFC and IRCON will be listed in stock exchanges said union finance minister Arun Jaitley. Mr Jaitely also said govt will encourage strengthening the CPSEs through consolidation, mergers and acquisitions and soon create an integrated public sector oil major.
New legislation in US has been introduced calls for more than doubling the minimum salary of H-1B visa holders to 130,000 dollars.At present H-1B minimum wage is 60,000 dollars. This will make it more difficult for firms to use the program to replace American employees with foreign workers, including from India.Congressman Zoe Lofgren said it ensures that American employers have access to the talent they need, while removing incentives for companies to undercut American wages and outsource jobs.