VK Sasikala will be the next Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.She VK Sasikala has been elected unanimously as the legislature party leader, paving way for her to take over as the state chief minister. She would be the third woman chief minister of the southern state after late Janaki Ramachandran and J.Jayalalithaa.She was elected by the AIADMK MLAs in a meeting held at the party headquarters this afternoon. Her name was proposed by the current Chief Minister O.Panneerselvam. Sasikala is expected to take over as the state chief minister on 9th of this month.

PM Narendra Modi addressed a huge election rally at Meerut. He called upon people to choose between development agenda of BJP and those who give shelter to criminals, indulge in vote bank politics and encourage land and mine mafias.BJP leader Modi accused UP govt for backwardness of the state.Mr Modi said that central govt has sent enough money under various schemes, but it is not utilized for betterment of the people. Counting various points of BJP manifesto, he said that welfare of people lies in changing of UP govt.Further he said this election is fight against corruption, bad law and order, poverty and other evils in state.