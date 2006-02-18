Saturday 4th of February 2017 08:57:03 AM Agra
Indian Govt has announced more relaxation in visa policy for Afghan people. Tourist Visa for Afgans has been enhanced to one year with continuous stay of 90 India has also promoted and encouraged Afghan businessmen to visit India to further enhance Indo-Afghan trade ties. Vsas for duration of 1 to 5 years can be issued to Afghan businessmen investing in India or having a large trade turnover with India, depending on volume of their investments.
New Delhi-The shares of Railway Public Sector Enterprises like IRCTC, IRFC and IRCON will be listed in stock exchanges said union finance minister Arun Jaitley. Mr Jaitely also said govt will encourage strengthening the CPSEs through consolidation, mergers and acquisitions and soon create an integrated public sector oil major.
New legislation in US has been introduced calls for more than doubling the minimum salary of H-1B visa holders to 130,000 dollars.At present H-1B minimum wage is 60,000 dollars. This will make it more difficult for firms to use the program to replace American employees with foreign workers, including from India.Congressman Zoe Lofgren said it ensures that American employers have access to the talent they need, while removing incentives for companies to undercut American wages and outsource jobs.
Lucknow- 795 candidates were found eligible after the scrutiny of papers for the second phase of elections in UP. State chief electoral officer T Venkatesh said that a total of 896 candidates had filed their papers for 67 seats of second phase.After scrutiny a total of 101 nominations were found wanting therefore cancelled. The last date for candidature withdrawal for second phase is 1st February.
Lahore-Mastermind of Mumbai terror attack Hafiz Saeed was placed under house arrest in Lahore. JuD is responsible for numerous terror attacks in India, including the Mumbai terror strike of November 26,2008.US Govt has clearly told Islamabad that in case of not taking action against JuD and Saeed, it may face sanctions.Punjab government's Home Department has issued detention order of Saeed and Lahore Police have reached JuD headquarters in Chauburji to implement the order, it said.