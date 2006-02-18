Lucknow-In Uttar Pradesh for the first phase of election, for which polling is scheduled on 11th February, a total of 168 candidates filed nominations till 21st January.After the announcement of poll coalition between SP and Congress, a rush into nomination filing is expected in these two days.For the 67 seats of second phase, the last date of nomination filing is January 27 and only 16 candidates filed their nomination so far.Only two working days are available for the filing of nomination of 1st phase.