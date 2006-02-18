Tuesday 10th of January 2017 03:04:13 AM Agra
Lucknow- Samajwadi chief Mulayam Singh has refused to accept his son Akhilesh Yadav as party national.Now Mulayam camp will make all its efforts to retain the control over party and its symbol Cycle when it meets Election Commission panel.Party workers were once again filled with hope earlier when Mulayam Singh had made a visit to the party HQs at Lucknow and said to them that everything will be alright soon. When Mulayam reached Delhi, he again gave hints of reconciliation saying that Akhilesh is his son and there is no controversy.
New Delhi-A delegation of Samajwadi Party led by party leader Ramgopal Yadav met the Election Commission in New Delhi and handed over several documents in support of his group's demand and approached the Election Commission staking claim over cycle symbol.Mr Ramgopal Yadav said Akhilesh faction is the real Samajwadi Party, as it has support of 90 percent of party's MPs, MLAs and MLCs.
Foreign exchange reserve of China fell nearly 320 billion dollars from a year earlier, following a drop of more than 512 billion dollars in 2015 said central bank of China. Chinese firms and individuals concerned about the country's economic outlook have positive expectations for US President-elect Donald Trump's economic policies. They have been selling the yuan against the dollar to purchase businesses and properties overseas.The Chinese currency fell about 7 percent against the dollar in 2016.
14th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention began in Bengaluru. Divas was inaugurated by Vice President of Suriname Micheal Ashwin Adhin.Suriname Vice President Suriname Adhin said, India has the potential to become the super power. He said, the youth should give attention to minimize the extinction of natural resources. Mr Adhin said, youth PBD is an unique opportunity for economic and cultural ties.Pravasi Bharatiya Divas has been held traditionally on 9th January every year to commemorate the return of Mahatma Gandhi as a Pravasi from South Africa to India.
FDI in India grew 27% in the first seven months of the fiscal to $27.82 billion, from $21.87 billion a year ago.Mauritius is the top source for FDI for India, followed by Singapore, the UK, Japan, the Netherlands and the US.The government expects that the momentum of high FDI inflows will continue in the new year as well.
New Delhi-Ministry of Finance has busted at Hawala racket adopting an ingenious modus operandi of foreign currency smuggling at the IGI airport, New Delhi and seized foreign currencies worth about Rs. 1 crore. Officers of the Delhi Zonal Unit of DRI had mounted surveillance and intercepted a domestic as well as a Dubai-bound international passenger at Terminal 3 of IGI, Airport, New Delhi while they were exchanging...
Lucknow-Senior Samajwadi party leader Naresh Agrawal blame Amar Singh of spoiling the unity efforts of SP. But Amar Singh refuted all allegations against him.The compromise between warring factions of Samajwadi Party still seems to be elusive despite rounds of meetings among Akhilesh, Shivpal and Mulayam Singh Yadav today.No conclusive compromise formula could be worked out even after intense parleys took place since last week to find a solution which can save the unity and symbol of the party.