Thursday 2nd of February 2017 02:26:45 AM Agra
New legislation in US has been introduced calls for more than doubling the minimum salary of H-1B visa holders to 130,000 dollars.At present H-1B minimum wage is 60,000 dollars. This will make it more difficult for firms to use the program to replace American employees with foreign workers, including from India.Congressman Zoe Lofgren said it ensures that American employers have access to the talent they need, while removing incentives for companies to undercut American wages and outsource jobs.
Lucknow- 795 candidates were found eligible after the scrutiny of papers for the second phase of elections in UP. State chief electoral officer T Venkatesh said that a total of 896 candidates had filed their papers for 67 seats of second phase.After scrutiny a total of 101 nominations were found wanting therefore cancelled. The last date for candidature withdrawal for second phase is 1st February.
Lahore-Mastermind of Mumbai terror attack Hafiz Saeed was placed under house arrest in Lahore. JuD is responsible for numerous terror attacks in India, including the Mumbai terror strike of November 26,2008.US Govt has clearly told Islamabad that in case of not taking action against JuD and Saeed, it may face sanctions.Punjab government's Home Department has issued detention order of Saeed and Lahore Police have reached JuD headquarters in Chauburji to implement the order, it said.
New Dehli-Gold reserves remained unchanged at 18.584 billion dollars during the week, while its special drawing rights (SDRs) went up by 2.3 million dollars to 1.442 billion dollors said reserve bank of India. It also stated that India's reserve position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) increased by 3.7 million dolars to 2.315 billion dollars during the week.India's Foreign Exchange Reserves soared by 932.4 million dollars to 360.775 billion dollars in the week ended January 20.
In Punjab 12 crore rupees worth drugs has been seized by police and other agencies after the implementation of model code of conduct in the state, besides this 5 crore 90 lakh rupees cash and gold worth 26 crore rupees and liquor of 2.5 crore rupees have also been seized. Additional Chief Electoral Officer Mr.Siban said in Chandigarh that 1061 notice have been issued for violation of model code of conduct.
New Delhi-Gold fell for in Delhi's bullion market plunging 400 rupees, to 29,150 rupees per ten grams on reduced off-take by jewelers, and a weak trend overseas.Silver slumped 550 rupees, to 40,950 rupees per kilo, amid poor off-take by industrial units and coin makers. Silver coins remained unchanged, at 72,000 rupees for buying 100 pieces.Gold fell 0.4 per cent, to 1,184 dollars an ounce in overseas market. Silver lost 0.3 per cent, to 16.70 dollars an ounce.