Lucknow-​ Samajwadi chief Mulayam Singh has refused to accept his son Akhilesh Yadav as party national.Now Mulayam camp will make all its efforts to retain the control over party and its symbol Cycle when it meets Election Commission panel.Party workers were once again filled with hope earlier when Mulayam Singh had made a visit to the party HQs at Lucknow and said to them that everything will be alright soon. When Mulayam reached Delhi, he again gave hints of reconciliation saying that Akhilesh is his son and there is no controversy.